Get to Know Luke Bracey By Netflix’s Holidate

In case you do not know Aussie hottie Luke Bracey however, then it is probably only a matter of time until you’re doing. His previous jobs include Cobra Commander from G.I. Joe: Retaliation, David Mason from The November Person , Riley from Monte Carlo, Johnny Utah in your Point Break movie, along with Jamie Caplan at Little Fires Everywhere. Most recently, he starred alongside Emma Roberts at Netflix’s Holidate. Anyhow, you can hope to see him perform Jerry Schilling from the highly expected Elvis Presley biopic, however, till then, here are a couple interesting facts that will assist you get to understand Luke a bit better.