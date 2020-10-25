Get to Know Annie Murphy’s Husband, Menno Versteeg

Alexis Rose might not have finished up using Ted Mullens or even Mutt Schitt around Schitt’s Creek, although the actress who plays with her did catch her thankfully after IRL. Annie Murphy was married to celebrity Menno Versteeg, lead singer of these rings Hollerado and Anyhow Gang, because August 2011, along with their connection is much more than just a small bit cute. Although both are inclined to maintain their love and their personal lives on the DL (save for a few goofy few selfies around IG), here is what we know about the Canadian singer that uttered Annie’s center over a decade ago.

Menno was increased at Manotick, Ontario, to exactly the exact same road as his three prospective Hollerado group members. The foursome grew up playing and finally recorded their first presentation in 2007. The indie rock band played 12 decades and also released four studio albums at this moment, also as a single self-produced album. “It turned out 12 years back yesterday which we performed our first show in our buddy bar in Montreal,” the group wrote in an IG article announcing their 2019 split. “Ever since then we have had the very best time, all of the time, and it’s time to move on to different matters. We’re all still best buddies on earth and certainly will cherish every moment we have to invest playing music together” In summertime 2018, Menno combined Canadian supergroup Anyhow Gang, which also Includes Royal musician Sam Roberts, Dave Monks of Tokyo Police Club, along with Chris Murphy of Sloan. Following Hollerado disbanded in February 2019 and Anyhow Gang released their debut record in November 2019, Menno published his first solo record, Reno Tapes, below the title Mav Karlo at March 2020. Menno made the record while at Reno, NV, using only a guitar and a tape recorder. Along with creating songs, Menno cofounded the indie record label Royal Mountain Records at 2009, and it will be notorious for supplying a $1, respectively 500 psychological health finance to every group signed with the tag to help them handle all the stress that could include performing and touring. Since Menno clarified to The Globe and Mail at August 2019,”You visit the doctor to have a checkup to your entire body. Why obtaining a checkup to your mind is not viewed as equally as significant blows my mind” Menno has also written music for TV and films, such as The Trotsky, Kim’s Convenience, and — naturally — Schitt’s Creek. Back in May 2013, Menno and also Annie lost almost everything if their Toronto flat had been destroyed by a fire, however, Menno was not too fazed by the episode. “I think that it’s going to be fine,” he informed HuffPost shortly after. “I am not stressed whatsoever. It is just things.” Menno and his spouse have collaborated on songs with each other, such as the Hollerado tune”Great Day in the” and”A Little Bit Alexis” out of Schitt’s Creek. “Annie composed all of the lyrics, and she is among the funniest people on this whole world, which reflected when she began having fun with all the lyrics,” Menno clarified during a September 2020 interview with Elle.