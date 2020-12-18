Get in touch with of Obligation Warzone update PATCH NOTES for December 18 – Legacy XP tokens make a return | Gaming | Amusement

Get in touch with of Duty Warzone has been specified one more update on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox 1 and Personal computer.
The new Simply call of Obligation Warzone update can make many improvements to the Struggle Royale experience.
Next the new launch of Year 1 in Warzone and multiplayer, developer Raven Software has produced 1 or two harmony variations to weapons.
Supporters will also be delighted to hear that Raven Software has preset an issue with supporters having difficulties to redeem Retail store bundles.
But the headline new feature is the potential to use earlier attained Modern day Warfare and Warzone XP tokens.
The Legacy tokens attained in advance of season 1 will be usable in Modern day Warfare and Warzone, but not Black Ops Cold War.
It truly is also truly worth noting that Legacy tokens will be utilized 1st, as Raven appears to be like to get them down to zero.
Lastly, the new update is mentioned to repair difficulties with seasonal progression worries and randomised emblems.
You can see the total record of Simply call of Responsibility Warzone update patch notes down below.
Get in touch with of Duty Warzone December 18 update patch notes…
• Enabled use of formerly attained Present day Warfare / Warzone XP tokens
– Legacy tokens acquired in MW prior to S1 will be usable in MW multi and WZ
– All tokens earned in S1 and onwards are usable in BOCW and WZ (but not MW multi)
– Full variety of legacy + new tokens noticeable in MW/WZ (legacy eaten first)
– Legacy tokens are not noticeable in BOCW
• Deciding upon “Randomize All” selection for emblems should operate as intended
• Seasonal Progression Troubles will now show correct preview visuals
• Hid a foundation Weapon Obstacle that really should not have been obtainable still
• Preset some troubles when redeeming Shop bundles
• Different weapon adjustments
The new update is available just a couple of times soon after the launch of Warzone and Black Ops Chilly War Season 1.
The new season released together with the manufacturer new Rebirth Island map for Warzone Fight Royale.
“An illicit Soviet foundation raided and shut down by the CIA in 1968, throughout which Operator Russell Adler caught and forcefully interrogated the base commander Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin,” reads the Rebirth Island description.
“The facility was rebuilt and recommissioned by Stitch in 1984 with one particular purpose: the creation and tests of the fatal Nova 6 fuel.
“Section jail, portion chemical bioweapons manufacturing and testing facility, the complete island has dozens of locations to discover such as laboratories, barracks, decontamination locations, and a hilltop jail block in which unspeakable functions have been perpetrated.”