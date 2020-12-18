Get in touch with of Obligation Warzone update PATCH NOTES for December 18 – Legacy XP tokens make a return | Gaming | Amusement

Get in touch with of Duty Warzone has been specified one more update on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox 1 and Personal computer.

The new Simply call of Obligation Warzone update can make many improvements to the Struggle Royale experience.

Next the new launch of Year 1 in Warzone and multiplayer, developer Raven Software has produced 1 or two harmony variations to weapons.

Supporters will also be delighted to hear that Raven Software has preset an issue with supporters having difficulties to redeem Retail store bundles.

But the headline new feature is the potential to use earlier attained Modern day Warfare and Warzone XP tokens.

The Legacy tokens attained in advance of season 1 will be usable in Modern day Warfare and Warzone, but not Black Ops Cold War.

It truly is also truly worth noting that Legacy tokens will be utilized 1st, as Raven appears to be like to get them down to zero.

Lastly, the new update is mentioned to repair difficulties with seasonal progression worries and randomised emblems.

You can see the total record of Simply call of Responsibility Warzone update patch notes down below.