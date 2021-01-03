Gerwyn Price to face Gary Anderson in PDC World Championship final

‘The Flying Scotsman’ – a back-to-back world champion in 2015 and 2016 – booked his fifth final appearance on Saturday with a 6-3 victory over Dave Chisnall, who on Friday had demolished world no1 Michael van Gerwen in a stunning 5-0 whitewash.

Anderson fired in 13 maximums and kept his average above 100 to set up Sunday’s final clash.

But the 50-year-old Scot said he was disappointed with his performance.

“Compared to the other night, that felt bad, it felt atrocious out there,” he told Sky Sports. “There needs to be a lot more from me tomorrow and I need to buck up my ideas.

“But I’ve come here with no expectations and I have got there to the final and it’s not bad.”

Gary Anderson is now a five-time PDC World Championship finalist… can he make it three titles?

Earlier, Price, 35, became the first Welshman to reach the final following a breathtaking 6-4 win against Stephen Bunting.

World no3 Price took the first set with an average of 105 before Bunting hit back to take the second, third and fourth to move into a 3-1 lead.

Price responded by sealing the fifth and sixth sets only for Bunting to nudge in front again after a brilliant 148 checkout helped fire him into a 4-3 advantage.

But Price drew level with an average of 112 in the eighth before going on to wrap up the next two sets and book his place in the final.

“I’m here to win this tournament and I’ve got every chance of winning it tomorrow,” Price, who will become the world no1 if he defeats Anderson on Sunday, told Sky Sports.

“It’s going to be a really, really tough game, but after that game I’m full of beans and full of confidence.”