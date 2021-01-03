Gerwyn Cost wins World Darts Championship title in thrilling finale from Gary Anderson

erwyn Selling price overcame a late disaster of self-confidence to beat Gary Anderson and clinch the Environment Darts Championship in a thrilling last at Alexandra Palace.

It was the Flying Scotsman towards the Welsh ‘Iceman’ and the latter stormed into a 5-1 guide in the greatest-of-13 sequence.

The sixth established was the standout as Price tag averaged a rating of about 136 for the set – a PDC Entire world Championship record – as he seemed to wrap up a masterclass efficiency.

On the other hand, Cost went on to miss out on a extraordinary 11 match darts for the title as his wait around for a 1st world title was agonisingly delayed.

Two-time winner Anderson failed to capitalise on his opponent faltering, and Rate sooner or later held his nerve to land a double 5 to be topped entire world winner and land the £500,000 prize cash.