Gervonta Davis Issues’No Comment’ About Lamborghini Hit & Run Claims

Gervonta Davis‘ rep has issued a Formal”no comment” in Relation to claims That the boxing Celebrity was Included in a Knock Accident at Baltimore First Thursday morning.

Here is the deal… cops are exploring a hit event that happened about two AM from South Baltimore — in which witnesses told officers that a Lamborghini blew through a red light and struck another car or truck.

There’s police scanner sound where cops clarify the vehicle in question because a 2020 Lamborghini without any tags.

Neighborhood reports from Baltimore state the car is a Lamborghini Urus, a extremely costly SUV. There’s footage of Davis driving off at a tricked out Urus without a tags following his success on Leo Santa Cruz on Saturday.

After cops arrived at the scene, the vehicle responsible for the wreck had returned even though many individuals sustaining injuries in the mess.

We talked with authorities who informed us they wouldn’t comment on if Davis had been a defendant.

Gervonta was allegedly celebrating his birthday in a nearby nightclub prior to the knock crash. The club is situated under a distance from the wreck scene.

At this stage, Davis hasn’t yet been detained or charged with a crime. The analysis is continuing.

As for the victims, we are told everybody in the automobile continued at least slight accidents. 1 man was transported to another hospital.

Cops are currently asking people for assistance –“Anyone who has additional information about this incident is urged to get C.R.A.S.H. Team researchers at 410-396-2606.”