Gervonta Davis Accused Of Alleged Hit & Run, Report

Brand New reports have alleged the fighter Gervonta Davis was included in a hit and run from Baltimore first Thursday afternoon (Nov. 5th).

Based on WJZ in Baltimore, there has been a injury in Washington Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

After local authorities came, there have been numerous folks who had minor accidents, such as one who had been treated in the hospital.

As for Gervonta Davis’s alleged character, an insider stated he ran a red light and struck another vehicle before taking off. However, police did not affirm that Gervonta Davis was current when they came, or he had been behind the wheel of the vehicle responsible for the crash.

The incident comes only days later Davis defeated Leo Santa Cruz in a game that finished with a knockout in the sixth round.

They saluted one else on interpersonal networking. Leo Santa Cruz congratulated Davis and composed:

“did not have the win, but I am fine. Tough struggle and congrats into @Gervontaa on his success. Because of the fans for his or her support me and my loved ones. #TeamSantaCruz”

Davis reacted:

“I am glad you okay and your daddy okay. Thanks for the chance to share the ring with a warrior. I am forever thankful.”

