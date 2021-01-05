Gervonta Davis accepts Ryan Garcia fight in now-deleted tweet as rival vows to KO Floyd Mayweather protege in two rounds

GERVONTA DAVIS acknowledged Ryan Garcia’s callout and told his rival ‘shut up and get all set!’

Garcia went just after Floyd Mayweather’s protege after he knocked out Brit Luke Campbell with a devastating system shot.

2

2

He promised to acquire by KO in only two rounds and insisted Davis’ name is on the line.

Garcia told TMZ Sports: “I am on 1 mission. I am on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in two rounds.

“This gentleman will go down, two rounds – that is a assure.

“If you do not acquire this up coming struggle from me, you will not be remembered.

“Your legacy will permanently be tainted if you do not acknowledge this battle.”

Davis, 26, responded to Garcia, 22, on the internet and appeared to validate the combat is a carried out offer.

In a now deleted-tweet, he wrote: “Lol, when I ever been a bitch?!

“You know who you talked to 10 minutes just before ya ring walk..the combat presently been built..now..shut up and get all set!”

Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis this is what you want?? Cause if it is, let the entire world know it’s about to go down! 🔥 #2rounds — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) January 5, 2021

Davis has campaigned primarily at super-featherweight in his vocation, successful the title a few periods.

But he did move up to light-weight in December 2019, beating Yuriorkis Gamboa for the WBA’s secondary ‘Regular’ belt.

Davis and Garcia have extended rivalled every single other, and even agreed to settle their feud in sparring.

But the gymnasium session under no circumstances materialised and tempers have considering the fact that boiled, with the two frequently investing terms on line.

The struggle will need each their promoters to arrive collectively and rivalling networks to partner up.

Davis fights on Showtime underneath Mayweather Promotions when Garica is Oscar De La Hoya’s new star for Golden Boy, who element on DAZN.

Mayweather has a storied past with De La Hoya, obtaining beaten him in 2007 promoting 2.4milllion pay-for every-sights, a record at the time.

They have worked jointly due to the fact, but it did not quit De La Hoya from not long ago calling out his fellow legend for a rematch.