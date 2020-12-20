Gerard Lyttle aiding nurture future generation of international talent as component of Irish FA Academy at Jordanstown

Entertainment

The long term hopes of a footballing country rest on a team of 26 Under-16 players at the moment currently being nurtured at Jordanstown University.

hat’s mainly because the up coming generation of Steve Davises, David Healys and Jonny Evanses are currently being schooled below the supervision of the Irish FA Academy on the university campus.

Former Cliftonville and Sligo Rovers manager Gerard Lyttle is the Head Coach of the Academy and sees the household programme as excellent planning for teenage footballers hoping to make a profession in the whole-time video game in England or Scotland.

Facebook Comments