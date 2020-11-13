Gerard Butler thriller boarded by Solstice Studios

Say what you may about Gerard Butler, however in regards to action thrillers, the man is a very safe wager for studios. While his films do not break records in the box office, films such as DEN OF THIEVES along with his Mike Banning show consistently turn a significant profit, using his current GREENLAND scoring a hefty HBO Max bargain. Hot on the heels of the recent announcement he’d be more re-teaming using Rick Roman Waugh for the following OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN sequelthat includes Deadline’s news which THE PLANE, a Gerard Butler thriller which Lionsgate dropped out from only a couple of days back, was picked up by Solstice Studios.

This really appears to be a fantastic bet for its up-and-coming studio, that did fairly well on UNHINGED summer time. Inside, Butler has been set to perform at a commercial airline pilot called”Ray Torrance (Butler) that heroically lands his storm-damaged aircraft onto a remote jungle island in the Philippines, just to find himself stranded at a lawless war zone along with the newfound goal of ruthless pirates gunning to select the airplane and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for your lost aircraft amidst an increasing networking frenzy, Ray needs to continue to keep his passengers living enough to be uncovered or to get a way out”

The movie is set to return with his DEN OF THIEVES manager, Christian Gudegast. Butler is now shooting COP SHOP using Joe Carnahan & Frank Grillo, before leaping on to the United Arab Emirates to take yet another thriller, KANDAHAR.