Gerard Butler returning for actions protagonist

Over-the-top action movies are American as apple pie so, needless to say, another movie in the Has Fallen franchise was declared.

Reports have verified that Gerard Butler will reunite for the upcoming movie, together with strategies to reprise his role as Mike Banning, a former Army Ranger who functioned as a legal representative for the Secret Service.

RELATED: Gerard Butler states Angel has Fallen & Den of Thieves sequels in the works

Ric Roman Waugh, that headed 2019’s ANGEL HAS FALLEN, is set to helm the sequel. Along with shooting the political activity thriller, Waugh may even pen the script together with fellow author Robert Kamen. G-BASE’s Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon, along with Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, along with Yariv Lerner will serve as manufacturers, together with Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, along with Boaz Davidson executive generating via Millennium Media.

More to come …