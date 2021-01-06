Georgia runoffs Stay – US senate election effects and Electoral School newest as 1,000s of professional-Trump protesters strike DC

TRUMP’S Fake Promises ON A Working day OF RECKONING

President Donald Trump pressed his hopeless case for overturning the election results as Congress well prepared Wednesday to tally the electoral votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The Republican has been telling wildly bogus tales about the election end result for two months in a flailing effort and hard work to upend Biden’s acquire.

He is not pulling again now on a day of reckoning that is firmly on monitor to seal his defeat in November’s election inspite of designs by some of his allies in Congress to drag out the certification of the Electoral College or university success.

He tweeted: “All Mike Pence has to do is ship them back to the States, AND WE Earn. Do it Mike, this is a time for excessive bravery!

But, VP Pence has no authority beneath the Structure, congressional policies, the law or tailor made to refer the benefits back to the states.