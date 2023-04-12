George Thorogood Illness: What Really Happened Behind the Scenes?

American musician, vocalist, and songwriter from Wilmington, Delaware, George Lawrence Thorogood. With successes such as “Bad to the Bone” and “I Drink Alone”, his “high-energy boogie-blues” style became a staple of 1980s rock radio.

George Thorogood Illness

George Thorogood was forced to abruptly cancel eighteen scheduled dates in Canada and the United States due to a health emergency: the singer and guitarist of “Bad To The Bone” were forced into an almost immediate forfeit after being diagnosed with a “very serious medical condition,” as stated in a note published on the artist’s official social channels.

“It is with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of tour dates in Canada and the United States between April 27 and May 21, 2023,” reads the statement. “George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that requires surgery.” immediately and for a number of weeks of convalescence”

“You fans are our top priority, and we realize this is the last thing you wanted to hear,” the note concludes. “However, you can rest assured that George Thorogood and the Destroyers will return. We will keep you informed of any developments.”

According to information provided by his personnel, Thorogood is scheduled to return to the stage in Jefferson, Wisconsin on July 14.

Career

In the 1970s, George began his musical career by performing solo acoustic. Soon after, he formed the band the Delaware Destroyers, also known as the Destroyers; their music was a combination of rock and Chicago blues; they developed their own sound.

They began performing at the University of Delaware before releasing their debut album, titled “George Thorogood & The Destroyers.” They released another album in 1978 titled “Move it on Over,” which featured a cover of the same-titled Hank Williams song.

The band was prosperous and contributed to the establishment of Rounder Records. Five of their sixteen studio albums would achieve gold certification. Additionally, they have six live albums, the first of which was certified platinum. Their second platinum album was 1992’s “The Baddest of George Thorogood and the Destroyers” compilation album.

George obtained money while performing with the band by working as a roadie for Hound Dog Taylor. He became acquainted with Jimmy Thackery of The Nighthawks and toured with them and the Destroyers shortly thereafter. The friendship between the two bands continued as band members assisted and collaborated at numerous concerts.

In 1981, Thorogood became The Rolling Stones’ opening act, which led to his appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Soon, they would tour all 50 U.S. states within a period of 50 days, as their popularity was growing.

After the expiration of George’s contract with Rounder Records, he signed with EMI America Records and released the album “Bad to the Bone.” The tune would become a classic and be featured in numerous movies and television programs. “Miami Vice” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” are examples.

The song is still played frequently today, including during the pregame entertainment at Mississippi State University football games. George was recognized in 2012 as one of The Fifty Most Influential Delawareans of the Past Fifty Years.

In 1985, George married Marla Raderman for his personal life. It is well known that George enjoys performing with a variety of instruments. He performs on a Gibson ES-125 and a Gibson Les Paul. He also frequently employed Fender Stratocasters. In addition, he is a baseball aficionado and played semi-professionally in the 1970s. In addition, he has stated that he is a Mets devotee.