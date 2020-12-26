George Michael: ‘We preferred to assist him but we couldn’t’ claims Wham bandmate Andrew Ridgeley | New music | Amusement

Even with the incredible specialist highs, George battled non-public demons.

Andrew believes that his friend’s complications were a end result of his fame and fortune – and the attending pressures to reconcile his general public and private selves.

He explained: “I never consider that battle was there (when he was more youthful). I consider that was a consequence of his accomplishment. Of the two folks that he was essentially – the performer, the artist that was George Michael, and the individual that was Yog.”

Yog was the star’s childhood nickname, from his authentic name of Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou.