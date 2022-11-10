Who Is George’s Girlfriend: The Instagram Model!

George Janko is a well-known writer and performer who possesses amazing abilities. You’ll be shocked to learn that he has experience writing and acting and that he has worked on a number of projects.

He is well-known for his roles in the 2020 films “Flying High, Follow Me” and “Back to Lyla.” He gave back-to-back hits in 2020, which appears to have been a year of opportunity.

Who Is Shawna Della-Ricca, George Janko’s Girlfriend?

In a committed partnership for many years, Shawna Della-Ricca and George Janko.

She is a well-known social media influencer and Instagram model. Due to the fashion and lifestyle photos, she uploads to her Instagram account, she has acquired immense fame. She has 69.2k followers on Instagram.

Shawna Della-Ricca was born in Canada on July 31, 1998. She was raised in Canada, where she was also born. She is 22 years old.

She is said to be 4 feet and 5 inches tall, however, this information is unconfirmed.

Career

George Janko had outstanding cameos during the course of his career in a variety of movies and television shows. On numerous productions, he has also contributed as a writer and an actor.

Hollywood heavyweights like Emma Kenney, Hassie Harrison, Tracie Thomas, and many others who are renowned for their spectacular performances have collaborated with George Janko.

The actor/writer has the talent to win people over with his superb acting skills and scripts.

However, Janko has made a name for himself and secured a prominent position in Hollywood film, where he is praised by everybody, including reviewers, friends, followers, and fans.

George Janko’s Earnings and Wealth

He has a net worth of $600,000 as a result of his abilities and good looks. His pay, however, remains unknown.

Ethnicity and Lineage of George Janko

George Janko is of North American descent and a citizen of the United States. His career as a vine phenomenon on YouTube was begun by the music, and he quickly gained notoriety there.

With the social media hit “Meet My Crazy Family” video, which he also produced, the creator went on to start his musical career.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to American parents. The YouTuber practices Christianity.

His mother, Caroline Janko, and father, Jau Janko, reared him in Arizona after his birth on January 3, 1993. Sara Janko is a different sibling of the 29-year-old artist.

Controversy and Rumors

Regarding the controversies and speculations surrounding this outstanding actor Janko, none exist at the moment.

He seemed to be doing his best to avoid hurting other people.

Dimensions of The Body: Height, Weight, and Size

Regarding George Janko’s physical characteristics, he is a healthy 5 feet 9 inches (1.79 m) tall and weighs 75 kg.

He has dark brown eyes and black hair. He has measurements of 42-34-14 inches for his chest, waist, and biceps.

On Social Media

George Janko, a well-known Viner, is active on a number of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

He has more than 1.7 Facebook followers and more than 1.9 Instagram followers.

On Twitter, he has about 254,5k followers, while on YouTube, he has more than 1.46 million subscribers.

Conclusion

George Janko is an accomplished writer and performer who is widely known. Because of his striking good looks and impressive set of skills, he has amassed a net worth of $600,000. The Christian faith is observed in George’s household. Shawna Della-Ricca is the name of his girlfriend, and she is a social media influencer as well as an Instagram model.