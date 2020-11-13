George Floyd’s Sister Helps Produce Internship For Black Guys In Texas A&M | National News

George Floyd is Not with us but his legacy lives on.

Texas A&M, in which Floyd played college basketball, may finally have a internship in their own honour.

Bridgett Floyd, his sister and also sister of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said in an announcement,”We’re honored to establish ‘Be His Legacy’ internship along with Texas A&M University in Commerce.

She continued,”As we concentrate on equity, communities, education and police reform, and we’re eager to get students interested in such places assist us move the job in honour of my brother, and George Floyd.”

The internship would be for 2 semesters and are for Black male students to live and learn together in the college’s African American Male Mentorship Program’s living education community.

Jayson Douglas, associate manager of this A&M-Commerce Office of Intercultural Engagement & Direction and adjunct faculty at the College of Innovation & Design, stated in an announcement,”The vision of this’Make His Legacy’ internship program is to offer you a one-of-a-kind encounter for our Black guys interested in all facets of civic participation, education, and justice from voter participation and instruction to PR and promotion, to forecasting and finance.”

The internship starts next January.

On May 25, George Floyd expired after Derek Chauvin trapped down him on Floyd’s throat for almost nine minutes. Two additional officers aided while you stood and watched. His death resulted in protests and demonstrations both within the USA and overseas glowing a light on the injustices of Black women and men unjustly murdered by federal law enforcement officials.

Back in June, Chauvin was charged with first degree murder, even whereas the 3 other officers included Floyd’s passing — J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane — were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been relieved from their ranks in the Minneapolis Police Department.

All guys are now out on bond. Chauvin is allegedly permitted to leave the country of Minnesota because of”safety concerns” The trial because of all four guys is now scheduled for March 2021. It is not yet determined when all of four will likely be tried jointly, or individually.

BET was covering every angle of this police killings of both George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks along with other societal justice instances and the following wake and protests. For our continuing policy, click here.