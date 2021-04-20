George Floyd trial updates LIVE – Jury in Derek Chauvin murder case reaches VERDICT
THE jury has reached a verdict in the murder and manslaughter case against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.
The 45-year-old has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
After nearly six hours of closing arguments and rebuttal on Monday, the 12 jurors – seven women and five men – were led away to deliberate.
Monday’s deliberations ended at 8pm without a verdict on any of the three charges. The jury then resumed on Tuesday where they reached a verdict just after 2pm local time.
Floyd died last May following an arrest during which Chauvin placed a knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”
Caught on video, those tragic final moments led to widespread protests and riots across the US against police brutality and racism.
Chauvin, along with three other police officers present during the fatal arrest, was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department the day after the death.
45 witnesses were called to the stand in recent weeks – 38 for the prosecution and seven for the defense – including the Minneapolis police chief and other officers who have openly condemned Chauvin’s actions.
One person notably absent from the list of those to take the stand was Chauvin himself, who on Thursday invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.
The trial has now entered its final stage. A verdict on each count against Chauvin could take just hours or even weeks to be returned.
Minneapolis transformed into a military fortress over the weekend, as the city braces for violence over the trial’s outcome.
PORTLAND MAYOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY
Mayor of Portland Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency ahead of the jury’s decision.
“It’s my hope that regardless of the jury’s decision, Portlanders will respond with the safety of their neighbors in mind,” Wheeler said.
The Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps added: “Acts of vandalism and violence are completely disconnected from the project of helping people of color live freer, safer and more prosperous lives.”
EMMETT TILL’S FAMILY JOIN FLOYD FAMILY
According to CNN, the family of Emmett Till has joined the family of George Floyd while they await a decision on the jury verdict.
Till was a 14-year-old boy who was lynched in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in a grocery store.
The Floyd family are currently waiting to hear what sentence former cop Derek Chauvin will be facing.
NATIONAL GUARD HEADED TO GOVERNMENT CENTER
Footage from Minneapolis shows the National Guard reportedly heading toward the government center.
There is a high officer presence in the area at the moment while Americans await the result of the verdict.
FOOTAGE SHOWS PROTESTERS OUTSIDE OF THE COURTHOUSE
Live footage shows protesters stood outside of the courthouse awaiting the jury’s verdict.
Activists are seen gathering together wearing face masks and speaking into megaphones.
CHAUVIN WILL BE IMMEDIATELY CUFFED IF GUILTY
Derek Chauvin will reportedly be handcuffed and taken into custody if he is found guilty as he faces three charges amounting to 75 years behind bars.
Minnesota court authorities said that the former cop will be cuffed immediately if the jury find him guilty on any count.
The verdict will be announced when the court reconvenes at 4.30pm ET, according to a notice posted on the Hennepin County Court’s website.
CHAUVIN RETURNS TO COURTHOUSE
The former Minneapolis copy arrived back at the courthouse just before 3.30pm local time on Tuesday.
He walked into the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis with his attorney Eric Nelson.
Chauvin is awaiting the results of the jury’s verdict.
WHITE HOUSE POSTPONING BIDEN’S TOUR
The White House told CNN that President Joe Biden’s virtual tour will be rescheduled due to the jury making their verdict.
“Because of the announcement that a verdict will soon be announced in the Chauvin trial, the President’s remarks on the American Jobs Plan after his virtual tour of Proterra have been rescheduled,” sources told the outlet.
DEREK CHAUVIN’S POSSIBLE SENTENCES REVEALED
If Derek Chauvin is sentenced to second-degree murder he will face a maximum of 40 years in prison.
If he is sentenced to third-degree murder, his maximum sentence will be 25 years.
A second-degree manslaughter sentence would see Chauvin face a maximum of 10 years behind bars.
DECISION REACHED IN JUST 10 HOURS
Jurors deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed deliberating this morning at 9am.
It was announced that a decision had been made just after 2pm local time on Tuesday.
It is unclear how many hours were active-deliberation.
FLOYD’S BROTHER CALLS VERDICT ‘PERSONAL ONE’
While talking to a CNN reporter, Philonise Floyd said that for the rest of the country the verdict will be a historic decision.
However, Philonise said that for his family it will be a personal one.
The verdict is set to be read out within the next hour.
COURTHOUSES CLOSING
A CBS News reporter shared a prints screen of a message claiming it was received by a friend who works in Hennepin county courts saying that the buildings are closing.
Published at 2.37pm local time, the message read: “Downtown courthouses are closing now.
“Please stop work at all downtown courthouse locations & exit downtown immediately.”
DEREK CHAUVIN JURY REACHES A VERDICT
A verdict has been reached in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, according to a notice posted on the Hennepin County Court’s website.
The verdict will be read between 4.30-5pm ET on Tuesday, the notice said.
Jurors deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed deliberating this morning at 9am.
It’s unclear when the decision was reached.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
DEMS DEFEND MAXINE WATERS OVER CHAUVIN TRIAL COMMENTS
Democrats on Tuesday defended Rep. Maxine Waters after she told activists to “get confrontational” if Chauvin was acquitted of murdering George Floyd.
Several democrats leaped to Waters’ defense, calling her GOP critics “totally phony” for accusing her of “inciting” violence and for calling for her to be expelled from Congress.
Among them was House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who said GOP criticism of Waters is “a dishonest distraction” and “absurd”.
“I think it’s a totally phony effort to distract from what the Republicans know is rhetoric of so many of their members which in effect has aided and abetted and condoned violent activity,” he said.
JURY HAS BEEN DELIBERATING FOR NINE HOURS
The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial have now been deliberating over a verdict in the murder trial for nine hours.
The discussions yesterday afternoon, lasting four hours before they were halted at around 8pm.
Deliberations then resumed on Tuesday morning at 9am ET, and have continued for the last five hours.
The jury is sequestered and staying in a hotel until a verdict is reached.
They aren’t allowed phones or any other electronic devices, and have been told to avoid watching the news.
WHITE HOUSE: BIDEN ‘NOT LOOKING’ TO INFLUENCE TRIAL
President Joe Biden wasn’t seeking to influence the Derek Chauvin trial when he said he was “praying for the right verdict”, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Earlier Tuesday, Biden had called the evidence against the former Minneapolis cop “overwhelming in my view”.
Psaki said Biden felt it was the appropriate time to weigh in on the trial, after the jury were sequestered yesterday.
“As he also noted, the jury is sequestered which is why he spoke to this, but I would expect he will weigh in more – further once there is a verdict and I’m not going to provide additional analysis on what he meant,” Psaki said during a press briefing.
When pressed on whether Biden’s words could add to potential unrest if the “right verdict” isn’t returned, Psaki said Biden has always called for peace.
“Our focus, as we’re working with state and local authorities, is on providing the space for peaceful protest and that will be consistent regardless of what the outcome of this, of the verdict is,” she said.
HOW DO DELIBERATIONS WORK?
The jury, which is made up of 12 people, first select a foreperson to lead the group through deliberations.
The identity of the jury in the Chauvin trial is not know as they were ordered to remain anonymous by Judge Peter Cahill. However, six are white and six are black of multiracial.
University of St. Thomas School of Law professor Mark Osler said jurors will typically take a straw poll to see where everyone stands.
He told AP that if all are in agreement straight away, sometimes the case ends there – or sometimes they decide to discuss the evidence any way.
If there is disagreement, then the deliberations begin in earnest.
The group will then review audio and video evidence from the trial using a laptop provided to them and a large monitor to view the items.
Some of the evidence presented at trial, called demonstrative evidence, will not be provided. Those include items like legal definitions of terms brought up in court, or graphics used to explain expert analysis.
Jurors were also allowed to take notes during the trial, which may be used during deliberations to refresh their memories. They will not be provided a trial transcript
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The jury in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin has entered its second day of deliberations on Tuesday to determine whether the ex-cop is responsible for George Floyd’s death.
Chauvin faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges after being captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes.
The most serious of those charges carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
In total, the 45-year-old could face a sentence of up to 75 years if found guilty of all three counts.
After being sequestered by Judge Peter Cahill, the jury will remain in an undisclosed hotel room, where they will deliberate every day until the early evening.
A sequestered jury typically deliberates after the close of normal business hours to finish its work faster.
The jurors will not be allowed to carry phones or any other kind of electronic devices. They have been told to avoid all news about the case.
‘WE NEED TO GET IT RIGHT’
George Floyd’s aunt Angela Harrelson said on Tuesday that the family is hoping for a guilty verdict after the jury began deliberations yesterday afternoon.
“We need this verdict. Minnesota needs this verdict to be guilty. America needs it. The world needs it. We need to get it right this time. Because there’s been too many times it has gotten wrong,” she told CNN.
Harrison added that the family is on “pins and needles” awaiting the decision.
“In the past, when Black and brown people have been in this same situation, they didn’t have a choice but to prepare with an acquittal,” Harrelson said.
“And if this is an acquittal, we’ll be devastated. But we know our fight has to be much harder now. And we’re going to continue to go on and fight as a family.”
MAXINE WATERS: ‘MY WORDS DON’T MATTER’
Amid mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers after she told activists to “get confrontational” if Derek Chauvin is acquitted, Rep. Maxine Waters has insisted her “words don’t matter”.
Waters comments came after Judfe Peter Cahill on Monday said Waters comments could lead to the case “being overturned” if the defense attempts to appeal the verdict of the trial.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday, the California Democrat denied that she was rebuked by the judge.
“The judge says my words don’t matter,” she falsely claimed.
When pressed by a reporter that her remarks could be grounds for an appeal, she said: “Oh no, no they didn’t”.
BIDEN: ‘PRAYING FOR RIGHT VERDICT’
In a meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, President Joe Biden confirmed he has spoken with George Floyd’s family over the phone on Monday.
“I am praying the verdict is the right verdict,” he said before seeming to suggest that the evidence was “overwhelming”, AP reporter Jonathan Lemire wrote to twitter.
Biden reportedly added that he was only speaking publicly on the matter now as the jury had been sequestered.
He said he “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.”
“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said.
JUDGE WARNED TRIAL OUTCOME COULD BE APPEALED
Before sending the jury away to begin deliberations, Judge Peter Cahill warned that comments made by Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters could be grounds for appealing a verdict in the trial.
“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Peter Cahill told defense attorney Eric Nelson on Monday.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, Walters had said that if Chauvin was found not guilty for murdering Floyd, that protesters needed to get “confrontational”.
The defense had moved for a mistrial Monday over recent publicity in the case, including TV shows and comments by Waters.
Cahill said that he was aware of Waters’ comments about “the unacceptability of anything less than a murder conviction and talk about being confrontational.”
“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function,” the judge added later.
“I think if they want to give their opinions, they should do so in a respectful and in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution, to respect a coequal branch of government.”
“Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent, but I don’t think it’s prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury,” he said, adding that “a congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot.”
CHAUVIN VERDICT COULD SEND MINNEAPOLIS ‘UP IN FLAMES’
As thousands of National Guard troops moved into the city as the jury began deliberating the the trial of Derek Chauvin, residents voiced fears that the outcome in the case could lead to chaos on the streets.
South Minneapolis resident Preston McDade-Davis, 35, told NBC he believes Chauvin will be convicted on some charge.
If not, the city must prepare for the worst, he said.
“I’m a little scared myself for the city and the verdict,” he said. “If Chauvin isn’t convicted on at least two charges, the city is going back up in flames.”
WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS BIDEN SPOKE TO FLOYD’S FAMILY
The White House confirmed Joe Biden spoke to George Floyd’s family yesterday to offer his prayers as the jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial began its deliberations.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the conversation took place in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.
“President Biden spoke with the family of George Floyd yesterday to check in with them and also share that the family was in his prayers,” Psaki wrote.
JUDGE’S FOUR KEY INSTRUCTIONS TO JURY
Judge Peter Cahill gave the jury four key instructions for sequestering them to begin deliberations on Monday.
The first instruction issued by the judge was for the jury to “take the time you need to reflect carefully and thoughtfully about the evidence.”
“Two, think about why you are making the decision you are making and examine it for bias and reconsider your first impressions of the people and the evidence in this case and if the people involved in this case were from different backgrounds…would you still view them any evidence the same way?”
The third instruction, Cahill said, was for all jurors to listen to one another’s point of views, and evaluate the evidence as a collective.
“Each of you have different backgrounds and will be viewing this case in light of your own insights, assumptions and biases. Listening to different perspectives may help you to better identify the possible effects these hidden biases may have on decision making,” he said.
Finally, Cahill noted that the jurors must “resist jumping to conclusions based on personal likes or dislikes. Generalizations, gut feelings, prejudices, sympathies, stereotypes or unconscious biases.”
FACEBOOK DEEMS MINNEAPOLIS ‘HIGH-RISK AREA’
Facebook officials say they are preparing for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin and will be removing content that calls for violence in Minneapolis.
Facebook has deemed the Minnesota city a “high-risk location” due to the events surrounding the trial and potential outcome.
“Our teams are working around the clock to look for potential threats both on and off of Facebook and Instagram so we can protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence,” the social media giant said in a statement.
Calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis will be identified and removed. Facebook will also be monitoring the situation to determine if other locations will be “deemed as temporary, high-risk locations.”
