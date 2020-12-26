A notorious double agent who fled to Moscow after leaking British tricks to the Soviet Union has died.

The Russian condition information company RIA has announced the dying of George Blake at the age of 98.

He’d been dwelling in Moscow considering the fact that escaping from Wormwood Scrubs in 1966, where he had been serving a 42 12 months jail sentence for sharing details of MI6 functions.

‘The bitter information has appear – the legendary George Blake is gone,’ said Sergey Ivanov, spokesman for the SVR foreign intelligence agency, formerly the KGB. ‘He died of outdated age, his coronary heart stopped.’

Blake was sentenced to a history 42-yr jail sentence in London in 1961 after his leaks sent dozens of Western brokers to their deaths.

He went on the run right after climbing more than the London prison’s wall in 1966, shortly just after England received the World Cup. He later on entered the Soviet Union through East Berlin.

Blake marked his 98th birthday past month with a information from spymaster Sergey Naryshkin who said: ‘From the chiefs of SVR and me individually please take heat and honest needs.’

The former spy experienced been residing in a state house in the vicinity of Moscow which was a present of the KGB amid endeavours to retain him harmless from coronavirus.

Despite currently being a fugitive from justice in Britain due to the fact 1966, he held in get in touch with with the a few sons he deserted when he fled to Moscow.

Before this 12 months Mr Ivanov had mentioned: ‘George Blake walks a ton in the fresh air, listens to his favourite classical tunes, regularly communicates with kinfolk and mates on the cellular phone, and consults his physicians remotely.

‘The SVR is in frequent remote call with him and his family members, and provides wellbeing checking for this honoured person.’

In Soviet moments, Dutch-born Blake was awarded with the Get of Lenin and Get of the Red Banner.

In Russian he was regarded as Colonel Georgiy Ivanovich Bleyk.

To the end Blake insisted he had ‘no regrets’ and showed no remorse.

