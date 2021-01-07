Gentleman Utd announce Amad Diallo transfer as initial January signing for £37m as 18-12 months-previous joins from Atalanta

MANCHESTER UNITED have confirmed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta.

The clubs agreed a offer just before the transfer window closed in Oct but the teenage winger stayed with his boyhood club for the first half of the 2020-21 season while work permits, private terms and a healthcare ended up finalised.

There was hope from the Italian aspect they could keep him on loan right up until the close of the marketing campaign.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was eager to get the Ivorian to Manchester as quickly as probable and continue on his growth with the Pink Devils.

He has signed a deal till 2025 with the selection of a further calendar year.

