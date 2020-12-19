Gentleman arrested in Kieran Wylie murder investigation

A 46-12 months-aged gentleman has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Kieran Wylie in Belfast.

r Wylie (57) was shot useless at his household in Lenadoon in west Belfast on May 17.

The 46-calendar year-previous male was arrested in west Belfast on Saturday and taken to Musgrave Law enforcement Station for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation into the murder is ongoing and detectives carry on to attraction to anybody with any facts which could help them with their enquiries to get hold of them at Ladas Push on 101, quoting reference number 1589 17/05/20.

“Information can also be documented to law enforcement on the internet utilizing the non-crisis reporting sort by using http://www.psni.law enforcement.british isles/makeareport/ or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the net at http://crimestoppers-united kingdom.org/.”

Belfast Telegraph