Gentleman accused of stealing Noah Donohoe’s laptop computer will be ‘staring at a jail cell’ if he keeps breaching his curfew, judge warns

A person accused of stealing tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe’s laptop computer will be “staring at a prison cell” if he keeps breaching his curfew, a judge warned.

aryl Paul, 33, was advised of the repercussions of any potential infringements as he was re-admitted to bail on a charge of theft.

Paul is not suspected of acquiring something to do with Noah’s disappearance in Belfast.

But he allegedly observed his rucksack and tried to trade-in the laptop it contained when lookups for the 14-12 months-aged were ongoing.

Noah went lacking in the course of a cycle journey from his dwelling in the south of the city on June 21 this yr.

His human body was observed in a north Belfast storm drain 6 times later following a significant procedure to find him.

A write-up-mortem assessment recognized that the St Malachy’s School pupil died as a result of drowning.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court docket read Paul, of Cliftonville Avenue in the town, is considered to have uncovered the rucksack and contents by the aspect of a highway on the working day Noah vanished.

Two times later he allegedly tried to offer the notebook at a Dollars Converters retail outlet.

Police were being alerted by the supervisor, identified Paul on CCTV footage and compelled entry to his property.

“He was not there, nonetheless things belonging to the lacking man or woman have been there and that’s when we designed the relationship,” a detective stated.

“More CCTV inquiries showed where by the products experienced been dropped and then, later on, Mr Paul gathered them.”

It was pressured that he is not thought to have appear into contact with Noah at any time.

District Decide Mark Hamill was explained to the defendant at the moment has up to five individual cases heading by the courts.

He experienced been on bail, but was returned to custody for allegedly returning home just after his curfew at the weekend.

Opposing his re-launch, the detective included: “There is certainly also an objection on the grounds of his possess safety.

“The loss of life of Noah Donohoe was an incredibly substantial profile scenario.”

Defence solicitor Una Conway emphasised that police spoke to her client as a witness back again in June.

It took a further five months before a determination was taken to arrest him, she advised the listening to on Monday.

Ms Conway argued that Paul used numerous weeks in custody on a demand of “theft by finding”.

Accepting there have been problems with a curfew imposed on him, the attorney explained the most recent alleged breach concerned returning home minutes late from a stop by to his mother.

“He had £15 to fork out a taxi, the fare got to £15 at Shaftesbury Sq. and he had to walk the rest of the way residence,” she submitted.

“There is certainly no further more offences ahead of the courtroom and he has adhered to all other situations.”

Releasing Paul yet again on the same phrases, Mr Hamill warned: “It could properly be a insignificant infraction in terms of the curfew, but it will have a cumulative outcome.

“If he retains on doing it (his) bail will conclusion, and he will be staring at a jail mobile and he will have no-a person but himself to blame.”

The decide additional: “I’m not getting rid of sight of the actuality this is theft by getting, with a considerable volume of time by now underneath his belt for that specific offence.”

Paul is thanks to appear back in courtroom on January 15.

