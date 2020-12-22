Genshin Influence update 1.2 release day, launch time, NEW Dragonspine map patch notes | Gaming | Enjoyment

Well-known cost-free-to-engage in game Genshin Affect is about to get a enormous update on PS4, iOS, Android and Computer system.

Titled The Chalk Prince and the Dragon, Genshin Affect update 1.2 has a December 23 release date on all platforms.

You will find no official start time, although dependent on past timings, you will find a good likelihood it will be ready to go at 2am GMT British isles time.

According to the pre-launch patch notes, update 1.2’s headline characteristic is the addition of a brand new map known as Dragonspine.

The new spot is a frozen mountain range showcasing an entombed town, a glowing tavern and a dangerous valley.

Wyrmrest Valley is explained as the ultimate resting place of the black dragon. Its existence power is claimed to have dyed the valley’s silvery snow a scarlet purple.

Starglow Cavern, meanwhile, is “a fantastic cavern spanning the depths of Dragonspine”.

Developer miHoYo proceeds: “Peculiar glowing vegetation grows all through the cavern, illuminating even the deepest, darkest passages with its frigid glow.”

Lastly, the Entombed Metropolis is described as an ancient area that “lies silent beneath the eternal ice”.