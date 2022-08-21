Genshin Impact Hacks: Three People Are Jailed by Genshin Impact for Creating Illicit Cheats and Hacks.

Many Gen shin Impact players have tried using various exploits to take shortcuts since the game’s release in September 2020. These tricks can provide players a number of unfair advantages, such as access to God mode or all of the game’s stuff.

Despite the fact that Genshin Impact has a very active community, cheats constantly seem to slip past the radar. The main cause of this is probably that there isn’t much player interaction in-game because the game is mainly geared toward a single-player experience.

Three People Who Were Detained in 2021 for Selling Genshin Impact

Cheaters have now been sentenced to up to four years in prison, according to finance’s, a well-known Chinese finance website. this is the first instance when genshin impact cheaters have been sentenced to jail time, according to numerous publications. the developers of the cheats have reportedly sold over 40k licence keys for their programmer, generating an estimated $300,000 in unlawful revenue.

According to a recent Reddit thread about this issue, the cheater who committed the most offences was given a four-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine. His primary accomplice reportedly received the same fine and 3 years, 10 months in prison. The third assistant was given the lightest sentence, which consists of 1.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to several comments in the comment section, this serves as yet another reminder that HoYoverse is serious about fighting cheats and leakers. Considering that the game lacks PvP options.

A Significant Portion of The Community Is Still in Disbelief Over how Severe the Punishment Is.

A few fans have, however, noted that some forms of cheating, such as having a limitless supply of Primogenitors, can be seen as outright stealing from HoYoverse, particularly if the trick is used by 40k players. In addition to cheating, Genshin Impact’s content consistently leaks before to their official announcement, which is a major issue for Overseer.

Even though HoYoverse appears to be against having their content released before live stream events, there may be some benefits. New Genshin Impact characters frequently receive a tonne of buzz before their formal announcement, which increases their popularity.