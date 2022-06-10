Gen Hoshino Anime: Creates a Visual for The Anime Spy X Family

The picture depicts five anime characters. Anya Forger appears pleased, her eyes gleaming with delight at her father, Loid Forger’s ostensibly professional spy activity. He has something in his left hand that looks like an envelope with the words “Information” on it. Yor Forger stands a little behind them, in a fighting position with a knife in her right hand and a flower in her left, while his employer Sylvia Sherwood appears to walk behind them. In the corner, Franky Franklin, who occasionally assists Loid, can be seen.

Anya’s voice actor, Atsumi Tanizaki, expressed her amazement on Twitter: “Eh… Gen Onii-san is… good [at painting]…” Tatsuya Endo, the author of the Spy x Family manga series, also quoted the official post with a photo of Anya, who is surprised to see his image and is curious about the information Loid has: “That is more decent than I thought…!” “What exactly is the data?”

This Isn’t the First Time a Special Illustration for The Spy X Family Anime Has Been Released.

For episode 4, the Forger Family’s voice actresses, Atsumi Tanizaki (Anya), Takuya Eguchi (Loid), and Saori Hayami (Yor), created special artwork. Professionals colored their designs, which were then posted on April 30. On May 11, Gen Hoshino invited them to his radio show, Gen Hoshino’s All Night Nippon. During the discussion, Hoshino said that in Eguchi and Hayami’s works, he felt sympathy and rivalry. Tanizaki expressed her want to witness Hoshino’s take on the Forgers, and the singer said he will try it out someday. She also mentioned that professional coloring might transform any object into something stunning.

Tatsuya Endo’s spy and family manga series Spy x Family is serialized on Shueisha’s online manga service Shonen Jump+. The first volume of the manga was released in July 2019, while the most recent volume, the ninth, was released in April 2022. As of May 9, 2022, the series has sold over 18 million circulation copies. It was adapted into an anime series by WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks that is now airing.

Gen Hoshino is a Japanese musician and actor who sings the Spy x Family closing theme song “Kigeki/Comedy.” On May 5, 2022, he uploaded a music video for the song to his YouTube channel. As of this writing, the video had had over 6 million views.

Were You a Huge Gamer as A Kid? Do You Normally Play a Lot of Games?

Since I was a kid, I’ve been a huge fan of video games. It all began when I was about five years old. The Famicom… or rather, the NES was my first console (Nintendo Entertainment System). Since then, I’ve been a gamer. Even before they opted for the “Soundwave” appellation for their Soundwave Series, I was aware that Fortnite was already doing shows. The invitation threw me off guard because it came out of nowhere, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m ecstatic to be able to take part in and perform at this event.

Fortnite, in my opinion, is a fantastic virtual space as well as a fantastic opportunity for many individuals all over the world to gather together and listen to a single artist’s music at the same time. That’s why I’m hoping to use the platform Fortnite has provided me to share my music with individuals who haven’t heard it before. Also, because my fans are all over the world and I haven’t had many opportunities to meet them, I’m excited that the Soundwave Series will eventually allow me to host a virtual meet-and-greet with everyone. In brief, I simply want to reach as many people as possible with my music, even first-time listeners.

Would You Say that This Process Has Been Rather Smooth, without Delving Into the Creative or Technical Aspects of It?

Hmm… You see, I got my invitation a long time ago. So I was basically holding my breath the whole time, wondering when it was going to happen. I’d been stewing over performance and video ideas for the Soundwave Series since I found out it was going to be an event with artists from all around the world. I’m overjoyed that everyone will soon be able to see and feel what the Epic team and I have been working on for the past six months.

