Gayle King Net Worth: How Much Are Her Investments!

Gayle King is an American television personality, novelist, and journalist for CBS News, co-hosting CBS Mornings and its predecessor CBS This Morning. She is also a contributing editor at O, The Oprah Magazine.

How Much Is Gayle King Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gayle King’s current net worth is approximately $40 million.

Gayle’s first deal at CBS paid her $5.5 million per year, but she renegotiated a lucrative new contract in 2019 that increased her annual income to $11 million.

In 2022, she renewed her contract with CBS News. However, the contract’s specifics are currently unknown.

Gayle announced her choice on her SiriusXM radio program, stating, “I have signed the dotted line. Therefore, I will remain with CBS for a bit longer.”

Gayle King Residence

Gayle King resides in his 7,300-square-foot mansion in Chevy Chase, Maryland. This property was acquired by Gayle King for a price of $9 million. The home of Gayle King has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a large pool, and other amenities.

Gayle King’s Investments & Assets

King’s holdings include nine real estate properties, four automobiles, and two luxury yachts. Gayle King’s Assets Portfolio also includes over $14 million in Cash Reserves. Additionally, Gayle King holds a portfolio of nine equities worth $12 million. Below are a few of the stocks owned by Gayle King.

Citigroup

Tesla

Visa

McDonald’s

PayPal

Early Years

Gayle King was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland on December 28, 1954. Her mother was a housewife, and her father was an electrical engineer. King spent the majority of her youth in Turkey, where her father was stationed, with her three younger sisters.

Gayle graduated from the University of Maryland with a double degree in psychology and sociology in 1976, after the family had relocated back to the United States. After graduating from college, King was employed as a production assistant at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, where she had previously worked as a production assistant at WTOP-TV. She subsequently relocated to Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked for WDAF-TV as a general assignment reporter and weekend anchor.

Career

In 1981, King was hired as a new anchor by WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut, where he served for 18 years. Gayle was also a special correspondent for “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and made 141 appearances during the show’s 25-season run. In 1991, King and Robin Wagner co-hosted the NBC daytime discussion show “Cover to Cover,” but it was canceled after 13 weeks.

Gayle has hosted three “The Gayle King Show” programs: a one-season syndicated chat show in 1997, an XM Satellite Radio program in 2006, and an OWN program in 2011. (Oprah Winfrey Network).

The third version of “The Gayle King Show” aired from January 2011 to November 2011, when King departed to co-host “CBS This Morning.” Her original co-anchors on “CBS This Morning” were Charlie Rose and Erica Hill, however, Hill left after only six months, while Rose was ousted in 2017 due to sexual misconduct claims.

After Hill’s departure, Norah O’Donnell became a co-anchor, and John Dickerson replaced Rose in January 2018; they both departed in May 2019, and Gayle’s current co-anchors are Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

She has also co-hosted “Oprah and Friends” on XM Satellite Radio and worked as a special correspondent for “Good Morning America.” Gayle garnered headlines in 2019 for her interview with R. Kelly, during which she maintained her cool as Kelly yelled and ranted. She is also well-known for publicly encouraging CBS to be upfront about sexual harassment and abuse at the network in 2018, in light of allegations against former CEO Leslie Moonves.

Awards and Accolades

King has received numerous prizes for her journalism, including three Emmys. In 2008, she was awarded the American Women in Radio & Television Gracie Award for Outstanding Radio Talk Show. In 2010, she won the New York Women in Communications Matrix Award and the Individual Achievement Award for Host-Entertainment/Information.

Gayle was listed on the 2019 “Time” magazine list of the world’s 100 most important people for her work with the educational nonprofit organization SEO Scholars, for which she was honored at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in 2017.