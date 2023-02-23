A Look At Welsh Rugby Player Gavin Henson’s Net Worth 2023

Gavin Lloyd Henson (born 1 February 1982) is a former Welsh professional rugby union player who played fly-half, fullback. And inside centre. He played for Llanelli, Swansea RFC, the Ospreys, Saracens, Toulon, Cardiff Blues, London Welsh, Bath, Bristol, and the Dragons between 2000 and 2019. Gavin earned 33 caps for Wales and one for the British and Irish Lions. He was a member of the Wales team that won the Six Nations Championship Grand Slam in 2005 and 2008. He was a member of the British and Irish Lions’ 2005 tour to New Zealand. Henson has appeared in various reality television shows since 2010, including 71 Degrees North, Strictly Come Dancing, The Bachelor, and Celebrity Hunted.

Gavin Henson’s net worth

According to Net Worth Data, Gavin’s net worth is projected to be up to $1 million. That appears to be lesser than some might have expected, given that he has starred in some television series and has received extensive media coverage due to his affair with Charlotte Church. Apart from his main claim to fame is rugby, his earnings were not spectacular even at the zenith of his career.

Also Read: David Zaslav: Magnificent Success And His Billion Dollar’s Worth Net Worth

Gavin’s dating life and kids

The first time I saw this, I thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t. I’m not sure what I was thinking. Charlotte gave birth to a baby girl named Ruby Henson in September of that year, and a year later, in December, they welcomed their second child, Dexter. Gavin had been excused from a Heineken Cup match against Benetton Treviso because Charlotte was supposed to give birth early, but this did not occur.

Charlotte and Gavin abruptly called it quits in May 2010, only two months after announcing their engagement – and fans were curious about what went wrong. Gavin’s spokesman stated that he will stay close to Charlotte for the sake of his two children, adding, “It is a sad state of affairs.”

One thing they do have in common is their genuine love to their two children. That will not change, and Gav will continue to have an active role in their lives.” Gavin moved on with Carianne Barrow, whom he met while competing on The Bachelor in 2011. The couple split in March 2012. Henson married his longterm love Katie Wilson Mould on September 28, 2019, at St. Michael’s and All Angels Church in Gloucestershire.

Also Read: What Was Jansen Panettiere’s Net Worth Before His Death?

When did he sign for strictly come dancing

After signing on to star in the eighth series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, Gavin knew how to keep his name in the tabloids. The rugby star was paired with Katya Virshilas, and despite making it through nine weeks, they were kicked off the show in week 10. Gavin appeared on Channel 5’s The Bachelor in August 2011, when 25 women competed to capture Henson’s heart. And, just months after choosing Carianne Barrow as his Bachelor girlfriend, the couple decided to split up in March 2012.

Gavin’s career

Henson only appeared for Llanelli RFC in May 2000 against the then-Border Reivers at Greenyards. The match was won by the Rievers 51-23. Henson played 10 minutes and scored 5 points (1 conversion & 1 penalty). Henson, born in Pencoed, attended Brynteg Comprehensive School in Bridgend, Wales.

Despite being from Bridgend, he joined Swansea RFC at 18. In 2001, he was named the International Rugby Board’s Young Player of the Year. During this period, he began laying the groundwork for his international career by registering with Wales A. He made his international debut for Wales in a Test against Japan in June 2001, coming off the bench.