Garrett Hedlund Arrested For DUI Amid Emma Roberts Pregnancy

Recent court documents revealed that Garrett Hedlund was arrested for a DUI during Emma Roberts’ pregnancy in early January, Us Weekly reports. The Triple Frontier actor reportedly sought treatment following the incident, and now his rep says he’s doing “great.”

Months before Hedlund, 36, and Roberts, 29, announced that they were expecting a baby together, the Tron alum was reportedly arrested on two counts of DUI. The arrest occurred on January 24 after the actor’s blood-alcohol level was tested at .36 percent—four times the legal limit of .08 percent. He was released on a $100,000 bail, after which point he “immediately sought treatment,” according to his rep.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful,” the rep said in a statement to Us and PEOPLE. “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

Hedlund’s treatment was evidently part of a plea deal negotiated by his attorney, Blair Burke, during his sentencing on February 25. The Mosaic actor pleaded no contest to one charge, which the court found him guilty of. His second DUI charge was dismissed. As part of Hedlund’s plea deal with the court, the Mudbound actor was required to complete a 30-day residential treatment program and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counseling program, as per legal records obtained by Us. The actor was also expected to perform 100 hours of community service and attend at least 30 AA meetings.

News of Hedlund’s DUI comes as he’s expecting a baby boy with girlfriend Emma Roberts. The Scream Queens actress announced her pregnancy in late August with a set of photos on Instagram, which pictured herself cradling her baby bump seated next to Hedlund. “Me…and my two favorite guys,” Roberts captioned the photos.

Roberts later opened up about how difficult it was to keep her pregnancy news private—but the reason isn’t quite what you’d expect. On an October 19 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress revealed that her mother, Kelly Cunningham, had accidentally leaked her pregnancy news on social media after a curious fan asked if Roberts was pregnant. Cunningham confirmed the fan’s suspicions, going so far as to thank them for their congratulations: “Thank you so much! Very excited,” she replied on Instagram at the time.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts told Kimmel. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

She continued, “When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’” Yikes!