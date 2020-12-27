Gareth McAuley: The pandemic need to be a wake-up contact for all those producing the conclusions in top flight football

Entertainment

The biggest losers in soccer during 2020 have been the supporters.

ithout the passionate and, at times, raucous supporters in attendance owing to Covid-19 restrictions, soccer has missing its charm, perhaps even its id.

Gamers have explained to me the entertaining has long gone out of the activity.

