Gareth McAuley: If concussion subs are to perform then we will need unbiased medical doctors calling the pictures

Ten several years ago, I was knocked out even though participating in versus QPR.

‘ve no recollection of the Kaspars Gorkss obstacle on my head or how I managed to complete the sport it’s a blur.

My workforce-mate Jon Walters informed me I was out cold on the floor and essentially started off shaking.

