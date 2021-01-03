Gareth McAuley: Focus on being your best, Paddy McNair, and the recognition at club level will surely follow

I want to see Paddy McNair push on in 2021, emulate his Northern Ireland team-mate Stuart Dallas and become the best player in his position in the Championship.

t was nice for Paddy to receive praise from Neil Warnock last week, with the Middlesbrough manager saying he was the best player he has ever worked with and he expects him to go on to bigger and better things in his career.

Warnock may be old school but he is a shrewd judge of character and knows a player when he sees one. He has drafted Paddy in at centre-back and believes that is his best position. If I was Paddy, I would heed those words and fully focus on being the best centre-back I could be.

