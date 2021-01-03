Gareth McAuley: Focus on being your best, Paddy McNair, and the recognition at club level will surely follow

I want to see Paddy McNair push on in 2021, emulate his Northern Ireland team-mate Stuart Dallas and become the best player in his position in the Championship.

t was nice for Paddy to receive praise from Neil Warnock last week, with the Middlesbrough manager saying he was the best player he has ever worked with and he expects him to go on to bigger and better things in his career.

Warnock may be old school but he is a shrewd judge of character and knows a player when he sees one. He has drafted Paddy in at centre-back and believes that is his best position. If I was Paddy, I would heed those words and fully focus on being the best centre-back I could be.

While he can play in midfield for Northern Ireland, because that is where we need him most, Paddy can flourish at centre-back at club level. That’s where he can now make a name for himself.

I believe his injury changed him athletically. He is now much stronger, a powerful runner and knows how to channel his aggression. Paddy may see himself as a midfielder but if you asked Dallas if he wanted to play full-back a few years ago, he probably would have laughed at you. Now, it’s his favoured position because he has the game in front of him and it is the same for Paddy at centre-back. He can control the game much better.

Having come through Manchester United and played on the big stage at such a young age, Paddy has the ability to play at the highest level, but I wouldn’t go searching for that Premier League move if I was him, even if his game has improved dramatically.

Be the best he can be at Middlesbrough and in the Championship – everything else will fall into place after that.

There is a pathway for Paddy, he just needs to make sure he puts his foot on the gas in 2021 and not let up. Dallas has shown the way, Paddy has all the attributes to follow…

Chiefs must Posh leagues into summer if needs be

I like what Peterborough Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has to say on the game.

In my view, he has been the forthright voice of the lower Leagues during this pandemic.

League One, the division Peterborough play in, has been hit hard by the coronavirus with many of the clubs, including Posh, having players contract the virus, forcing the postponement of games.

With games needing to be rescheduled, there can often be a rush to fit them into a certain timeframe to make sure the League is concluded on time.

But I agree with MacAnthony, who stated this week that the League should be pushed back so that all games can be accommodated in a timely and safe manner, rather than having the League brought to a halt on a certain date and decided by the dreaded mathematical formula.

It’s not as if there will be a mass exodus of League One players to the Euros, so they should be able to play well into the summer if need be.

And I hope that same principle would apply to the Danske Bank Premiership.

The Irish Premiership is such a competitive League – it’s certainly one of my Leagues of choice when watching on TV because it is so honest – that it must be decided on the pitch rather than boardroom. Take well into the summer if need be.

As for a prediction on who will win the Irish Premiership in 2021, I honestly don’t know.

Larne have hit the ground running, but Linfield are the team with so much experience when it matters. I expect more teams to come into contention and there will be many twists and turns which ultimately makes the League so dramatic.

I remember last year when Linfield lost to Queen’s in the Irish Cup, I said the Blues would have the mental fortitude to ride out the storm and win the League.

Experience counts for so much, so it will be interesting to watch the battle unfold at the top of the table.

Josh has had Hull of a time with Covid

My good pal Josh Magennis has suffered the consequences of a lack of coronavirus testing in League One.

Josh was careful to take every precaution to avoid getting Covid-19, even moving away from his wife Amy and the kids for a spell to stay in Hull and be closer to the training ground and football club.

Yet it was on the football pitch where he contracted the terrible virus and he’s been in a really bad way since. He has lost a lot of weight, didn’t want to eat for the first few days and it’s really taken his strength away. And sadly, I don’t think Josh is the only one to be struck down by the virus at Hull.

Clubs in League One and below just can’t afford regular testing.

I think it costs something in the region of between £3,000-£4,000 each time for a League One club, therefore, with no testing, there are players who are taking to the pitch with coronavirus, unbeknownst to them.

Whatever happened to the bubbles at all levels at clubs to try and avoid such a scenario?

Obviously they are not being adhered to and poor Josh ended up with the virus.

I wish Josh a speedy recovery.