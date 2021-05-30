Gareth Bale will extend his stay at Spurs from Madrid

News from Premier League as Welsh forward Gareth Bale doesn’t want to head back to Real Madrid and will continue at Tottenham Hotspurs.

Real Madrid has already announced that Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave the club. And they haven’t yet declared anything regarding the next manager.

Gareth Bale, the Wales striker has certainly been on the ‘dark side’ under the management of Zidane. Hence, his decision to join Tottenham Hotspurs last season was certainly under much desperation.

He has a year left on his contract with Real Madrid, but he has decided not to head back to his parent club.

Daniel Levy to keep Gareth Bale at Spurs for another season

Gareth Bale, a Southampton academy graduate came into the limelight at Tottenham Hotspurs. He joined Spurs in 2007 and played for SIX glorious years.

Real Madrid was certainly impressed with his form and signed him in 2013. For Madrid, he played several exceptional games to win 4 UEFA Champions League and 2 La Liga titles.

But his relationship with Madrid manager Zidane deteriorated eventually, and he found himself on the bench much more than expected.

Gareth Bale returned back to Spurs in September 2020 to play under Jose Mourinho. In his 2nd spell, he remained impressive, not throughout but extensively dedicated.

Gareth Bale only played 27% of the Premier League season in terms of minutes on the pitch, but he got things done ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/N6bZZS6enW — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 25, 2021

Daniel Levy has decided to keep his loan deal continued for another season and might decide to sign him permanently in July 2022 on Free transfer.