Garcelle Beauvais: I Dated Actor Johnny Depp… And He Is A Terrible KISSER!!

About the Nov. 10 installment of The Actual, Garcelle Beauvais demonstrated that she has actors within her entire body count. MTO News discovered that the gorgeous chat show host informed her co-hosts she had a fling w/ Johnny Depp until they made it big in Hollywood.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star recognized the night that she met Johnny Depp while hanging out having a girlfriend in a Miami nightclub.

GARCELLE SPILLS TEA ON IG LIVE

“We had been all dancing all night in the dance floor and she goes,’Perhaps you have discovered that this man’s been standing on there seeing you all evening?'” Garcelle started. “So at the end of the nighthe got the guts to come up and say’Hey, I am in a group, I am performing a music video, and I would like for you to be inside.'”

“And I was like, you understand, we exchanged phone numbers and he had been residing with his sister and her two children,” she continued. “Listen, this was way until that he was Johnny Depp.”

Garcelle her narrative, detailing the very first time that she and Johnny”hung “.

“We hung out a single day which has been in his sister’s home. And he planted on me personally,” Garcelle stated before describing the kiss. “And you knowhe had not… he had not, ya know…. Perfected the kiss nonetheless –that I guess is the way I will abandon it,” she completed that her narrative with a nod.