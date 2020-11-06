Gap Releases Unity Hoodie Amid Election Uncertainty, Gets Major Backlash

The Gap might have had good intentions when it released what it referenced as a “unity hoodie” on Wednesday (Nov. 4th), just a day after the very heated election night.

The clothing brand’s hoodie is blue on one side and red on the other, referencing the two major political parties Democrats and Republicans respectively.

To make clear what message it wanted to send, Gap shared the hoodie on Twitter and added the caption:

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward.”

It looks like Gap has since deleted the tweet, but not before fans and even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen could share their thoughts.

Click To Purchase Your Tickets Click To Purchase Your Tickets

Gap has since released a statement and wrote:

“From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures, and generations. The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

The hoodie is not for sale.

Do you think Gap’s hoodie crossed a line? Comment and let us know.