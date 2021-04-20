Gang of youths attack north Belfast home in hate crime

A family has been left terrified after the front window of their north Belfast home was smashed by a gang of youths on Monday night.

ocal DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he believed the incident was an attack on a home in a Protestant area by “nationalist youths”, while police are treating it as a hate crime.

Mr Pankhurst also expressed concern it may have been racially motivated as the family targeted are from an ethnic minority background and have lived in the Lower Oldpark area for a number of years.

The incident occurred in the Avoca Street area shortly before 10pm and a number of youths were seen fleeing the scene.

Mr Pankhurst said a woman was sitting in the living room with her seven-month-old granddaughter when the window was smashed.

“This must have been a terrifying experience for them. Thankfully the attackers did not manage to break the inner layer of glass or the consequences could have been even worse,” the DUP councillor said.

He said a group of around ten youths travelled from the Ardoyne direction before fleeing into the Girdwood Complex.

Mr Pankhurst said the local community had repeatedly called for the gates of the complex to be closed at night to prevent attacks in the interface area.

“It is utterly shameful that this family, who have lived peacefully in the Lower Oldpark area for many years, have been subjected to this sectarian attack by young bigots who somehow imagine that this is acceptable behaviour,” he said.

“It is essential that nationalist community and elected representatives speak out to condemn this attack and other attacks against the Lower Oldpark community to make clear that such hate crimes are totally unacceptable and that they join us in urging that any information which could help bring those responsible to justice is brought forward to the PSNI.”

Police said they were investigating criminal damage following the incident and enquiries are continuing.

PSNI Inspector Paul Noble said “this type of violent crime is unacceptable in our communities”.

“Hate crimes have no place in today’s society and will simply not be tolerated,” he said.

“We would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2022 of 19/04/21.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

