Game titles out in January 2021 – Hitman 3, The Medium, Olija, Cyber Shadow release dates | Gaming | Entertainment

January is generally a peaceful month for new movie video game releases, as most publishers intention to get their massive guns on the cabinets in time for Xmas.

Thankfully, you can usually rely on a single or two higher profile releases to launch early in the year, which is most absolutely the circumstance in January 2021.

The first month of the yr includes manufacturer new releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as very well as some appealing cross-system game titles coming to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Change.

It all kicks off with the third sport in IO Interactive’s superb Hitman trilogy, which is coming to quite substantially each and every system below the sunlight – which includes PSVR.

HITMAN 3 – JANUARY 20 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox A single, Stadia and Nintendo Switch)

If Hitman 3 is just about anything like its predecessors, then we could be on the lookout at a likely match of the year contender. IO Interactive’s earlier two video games are an absolute masterclass in degree design and style, that includes massive phases that are jam-packed with assassination chances.

The 3rd match sees Agent 47 proceed his murderous trail in locations such as Dubai, Berlin, and Chongqing. There is certainly even a Knives Out-motivated stage set in Dartmoor, which appears definitely pleasant.

“Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the Globe of Assassination trilogy and can take players all over the environment on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox spots,” reads the formal description. “Agent 47 returns as a ruthless expert for the most critical contracts of his overall vocation.”