Game titles out in January 2021 – Hitman 3, The Medium, Olija, Cyber Shadow release dates | Gaming | Entertainment

January is generally a peaceful month for new movie video game releases, as most publishers intention to get their massive guns on the cabinets in time for Xmas.
Thankfully, you can usually rely on a single or two higher profile releases to launch early in the year, which is most absolutely the circumstance in January 2021.
The first month of the yr includes manufacturer new releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X, as very well as some appealing cross-system game titles coming to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Change.
It all kicks off with the third sport in IO Interactive’s superb Hitman trilogy, which is coming to quite substantially each and every system below the sunlight – which includes PSVR.
HITMAN 3 – JANUARY 20 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox A single, Stadia and Nintendo Switch)
If Hitman 3 is just about anything like its predecessors, then we could be on the lookout at a likely match of the year contender. IO Interactive’s earlier two video games are an absolute masterclass in degree design and style, that includes massive phases that are jam-packed with assassination chances.
The 3rd match sees Agent 47 proceed his murderous trail in locations such as Dubai, Berlin, and Chongqing. There is certainly even a Knives Out-motivated stage set in Dartmoor, which appears definitely pleasant.
“Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the Globe of Assassination trilogy and can take players all over the environment on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox spots,” reads the formal description. “Agent 47 returns as a ruthless expert for the most critical contracts of his overall vocation.”
If you have Hitman and its sequel, you can import your degrees and development into Hitman 3, which will provide as a hub for the entire trilogy.
IO Interactive has also verified that file sizes will be diminished for players importing their development, whilst earlier levels will reward from upgraded visuals (on PS5 and Xbox Collection X). It can be even appropriate with PSVR.
CYBER SHADOW – JANUARY 20 (PS4, Xbox Just one and Nintendo Change)
Showcased throughout the most modern Nintendo Indie Earth stream, Cyber Shadow is a appreciate-letter to 1980s NES video games like Ninja Gaiden. The speedy-paced action platformer sees players soar, slash and slice their way by way of stunning 8-bit-style stages, packed comprehensive of mechanical beasts and huge monsters.
“The globe has been taken more than by synthetic lifeforms,” reads the formal description.
“A desperate plea for assistance sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started off the route to perpetual destroy. Slash by the techno hordes, leap previous traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity.
“Only you can unlock the strategies to your clan’s historical powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Motion recreation.”
OLIJA – JANUARY 28 (PS4, Xbox Just one and Nintendo Swap)
Olija is a swashbuckling adventure activity in which gamers handle a castaway washed up in a bizarre and risky state.
“Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to depart this hostile region to return to their homelands,” reads the official description.
“By means of adventurous exploration, narration and razor sharp beat, the participant will uncover a odd planet and its inhabitants, such as Olija, an enigmatic woman that Faraday finds himself bound to over time.”
“Motivated by swashbuckling tales and cinematic journey games, Olija is a tale about dealing with the mysterious in adversity.”
THE MEDIUM – JANUARY 28 (Xbox Series X/S and Laptop)
The Medium is a manufacturer new psychological horror that is explained to be encouraged by Silent Hill. If you do not depend the Laptop edition, it really is also one particular of the initially Xbox Collection X/S games that is just not suitable with the Xbox One.
As these kinds of, lovers can expect some spectacular visuals and sophisticated technological capabilities, including zero loading times when flitting amongst actual and spiritual worlds.
“Find out a dark secret only a medium can solve,” reads the formal description. “Vacation to an previous communist resort and use your exceptional psychic abilities to uncover its disturbing insider secrets, clear up twin-reality puzzles, endure encounters with sinister spirits, and take a look at two realities at the same time.”