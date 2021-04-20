Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke joins Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is set to join the MCU as the latest signing to Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

The Disney Plus series will focus on a group of shape-shifting Skrulls who have successfully managed to infiltrate Earth by replacing key figures and superheroes.

While Nick Fury (played by Samuel L Jackson) remains in space, a Skrull has even managed to replace him as one of the most key members of government agency Shield with no one the wiser.

It’s not yet known what Emilia’s role will be on the series, but it comes just a day after it was announced that Olivia Colman was also in discussions to join the series.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has previously starred in Peaky Blinders, Amazon’s Soulmates and The OA, is also a new addition to the universe, with reports claiming he will be the main villain.

The six-episode series will be based on the crossover comic book series of the same name, and featured members of the X-Men, Fantastic Four and The New Avengers.

All three of these properties have been given their own films and franchises, but currently none have officially featured in the MCU.

It has been confirmed however that they will be introduced at some point.

Secret Invasion’s announcement has hyped fans who are now out for clues over who is real and who is fake within the universe.

The series, which is yet to start production, will be included as part of the television arm of the universe, which so far has been led by WandaVision, and Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Tom Hiddleston will star as Loki in the next series, launch in June, and will see the God Of Mischief integrate himself into some of the world’s biggest events.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is yet to be given a release date.

