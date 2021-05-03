New leak suggests Galaxy Z Fold 3 to have Under-Display Selfie Camera & S Pen Stylus

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should have an under-display selfie camera along with an S-Pen stylus. A leaked photo seems to be Samsung’s publicity materials for its device. The leak confirms compatibility with the S-Pen pen, the flagship accessory of the Galaxy Note.

Newly leaked photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 surfaced on Twitter. These low-quality images clearly show marketing images dedicated to Samsung’s communication.

First, the device is always built around a foldable screen that folds inwards. On the backside, there is a photo block similar to that of the Galaxy S21. A total of three camera unit are seen aligned vertically, with an LED flash just below. Also, note the presence of a flat metal frame around the structure.

Most importantly, one of the images reveals the mention of a selfie camera under the screen. Samsung points out that the Z Fold 3 is “the first foldable with a photosensor under the screen.” Samsung no longer needs to slide the front camera into a notch or hole. The display promises to be borderless.

The leaked photo also confirms the support of the S-Pen stylus. The stylus is also available separately with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most premium model in the range. As several leaks suggest, the South Korean manufacturer will obviously extend compatibility to the other high-end terminals in its catalogue.

We can expect Galaxy Z Fold 3 in three colour – Black, Dark Green, and Silver.

While waiting for official confirmation, you are invited to take these images in hindsight. It is still impossible to certify its authenticity. Meanwhile, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sometime in July 2021. The brand will take the opportunity to unveil the Z Flip 3, its new flap folding.