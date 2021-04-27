If you are looking for a heavyweight charger that also comes with a hub then you might be interested in Gadge Hub’s new offerings. Gadge 100W GaN charger comes with not only a hub but also an SSD. This cool gadget launched this month through a Kickstarter campaign. As many as 350 people have supported the project to get it crowdfunded with 10 days remaining.

The device features an M.2 NGFF/NVMe SSD, 2.5Gb Ethernet connection, 100W GaN fast charging technology, 3C+1A @ 5Gbps, 4K 60Hz HDMI and UHS-II @ 430MB/s speed. It supports Android, Windows, Apple iOS, as well as macOS.

Gadge Hub is a 100W GaN Charger & 9-in-1 SSD Hub from Kickstarter

You can participate in the Early bird pledge by clicking on the link. The gadget comes with a price tag of $99 approximately. Note that this price is approximately 53% off the recommended retail price.

The company will start worldwide shipping from sometime around June 2021 if the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly.

You can check out the nitty-gritty of the Gadge SSD hub project by clicking on the link. If you are interested in going through the complete list of all available project pledges and full specifications of the SSD hub, go to the official Gadge crowdfunding campaign page by visiting here.

Gadge Hub is a 100W GaN Charger & 9-in-1 SSD Hub for $99

With this gadget, you will be able to “Supercharge your productivity with rapid-charging of four devices simultaneously without an extra charger.” The device comes “With three USB-C ports and one USB-A port powering 4 devices at the same time.” Starting from a “MacBook Pro or external display monitors”, it can “support all your devices.”

It “supports [email protected] HDMI display output to extend your workspace and entertainment center with a low-lag high-res experience. It is your best working and gaming companion that improves your efficiency during multitasking, and supersizes gaming on multiple, larger screens.”