Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share Birthday Tribute to Daughter

Back in September, both Gabrielle and Dwyane opened about parenthood and the way increasing their children has motivated them. The Bring It On alum is really a stepmother into the athlete’s children, Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, also Xavier Zechariah, 6. )

“We’ve got a daughter that’s nearly two, that the world has observed is certain to nothing but anything is in her heart and on her own soul right now and it is amazing to observe genuinely free kids,” Gabrielle stated of Kaavia at TIME’s 100 Most Influential Individuals 2020 particular matter. “We’ve got another girl who’s 13, that has freedom to be exactly who she is, who was born to be, to function as authentic self.”

“She does not request permission to exist,” she added. “That’s extremely inspiring.”

Dwyane chimed in,”We are motivated by our children. . .The way that they look , the way that they seem to us for guidance and leadership, for their own moments of bravery.”