Gabriella Brooks along with Liam Hemsworth Get Cozy from New Family Photo

Daisy and Gatsby, is that you? Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks appeared extra comfy since they hauled from 2020 into 1920.

On Nov. 7, Chris Hemsworth shared a photograph of his family dressed to the nines at Roaring’20s apparel to observe brother Luke Hemsworth‘s 40th birthday. )

Along with Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, the brothers’ parents, Chris’ spouse Elsa Pataky, Luke’s spouse Samantha Hemsworth along with Liam’s girlfriend Gabriella have been in attendance. The Hunger Games alum along with his model girlfriend appeared especially cozy from the group taken, as Liam pulled Gabriella in tight to the pic.

Chris wrote from the caption of this pics,”Joyful 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you large legend!!”

Samantha additionally shared pics in the festivities Instagram, composing,”My favorite person on the planet @hemsworthluke and a few other bloody legends” Gabriella could be observed from the pictures wearing a shameful flapper-style apparel, sans Liam.

Liam and Gabriella have been around for almost a year. The bunch was originally seen kissing the beach in January at Byron Bay, Australia. Shortly afterthey had been seen becoming lunch together with Liam’s parents.