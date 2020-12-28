Gabriel Martinelli trolls N’Golo Kante soon after Arsenal’s get over Chelsea

Gabriel Martinelli could not resist trolling N’Golo Kante right after tormenting the Chelsea midfielder at the time once again in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory on Boxing Day.

The Brazilian teenager’s return from injury has invigorated the Gunners and he played a starring function in Saturday’s clash even with not obtaining on the scoresheet at the Emirates.

Martinelli had 4 photographs in the match, the most of any participant on the pitch, and was a real threat all through, also urgent and harrying with tenacity and strength.

Chelsea struggled to get to grips with him and no-just one additional so than Kante, with Martinelli toying with the Frenchman in a outstanding initially-50 % show.

As time ticked absent prior to the split, and with Arsenal two aims up, the Brazilian raced down the left flank just before slicing inside of sharply, sending Kante slipping and sliding to the floor in what was a pretty weak efficiency from the Environment Cup winner.

It also conjured recollections of the last time Martinelli faced off in opposition to Chelsea, right before he obtained wounded, when he again had humiliated Kante – and the 19-yr-old evidently has not forgotten about it.

On Monday, Martinelli uploaded a image from that sport again in January 2020 when he scored a outstanding goal, capitalising on a slip from Kante on the halfway line to race via on purpose to get an equaliser for the 10-guy Gunners.

The match in the long run ended 2-2, with Hector Bellerin grabbing a late equaliser right after Chelsea had once more taken the lead.

Arsenal enthusiasts took wonderful satisfaction in observing Martinelli toy with Kante again on Boxing Working day, flooding social media with memes in the course of the sport:

Arsenal and Martinelli look to have become a thing of a bogeyteam – and bogeyman – for Chelsea and Kante, failing to acquire their very last 3 matches versus the Gunners which include the FA Cup last.

Martinelli’s return has galvanised Arsenal and with a run of game titles towards Brighton, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Newcastle coming up, they will be hopeful of shifting up the Leading League table.

