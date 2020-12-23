Gabriel Martinelli injury: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopeful difficulty is not ‘too serious’

Teen Martinelli started off his first sport considering the fact that March against City on Tuesday right after returning from a knee harm.

The forward tried to carry on next 50 percent-time, but he experienced to appear off a handful of minutes immediately after the break.

Arteta, nonetheless, is hopeful the personal injury is not also significant, with Arsenal dealing with a busy run of games – beginning with their Boxing Working day clash from Chelsea.

“I was truly satisfied with Gabi,” reported Arteta. “He appeared really sharp in coaching.

“He seemed as he always is, with his energy and the passion that he has. He was genuinely very good but he picked up a truly poor kick on his shin and he had to arrive off, for the reason that he wasn’t comfy carrying on taking part in.”

(

Martinelli was forced to come off just minutes into the next-50 percent.

/ Getty Pictures )

Questioned by Arsenal's formal club site how significant it was, Arteta replied: "I never assume it will be also major.