Ga Secretary of Point out Orders Signature Verification Audit for Cobb County

Georgia Secretary of Condition Brad Raffensperger purchased an absentee ballot signature verification audit for Cobb County late Monday afternoon.

Raffensperger’s order came just hrs just after Democratic electors in Ga forged 16 votes for Joe Biden in Monday’s assembly of the electoral faculty at the State Capitol. Earlier, Raffensperger certified that Biden secured a tiny a lot less than 12,000 a lot more votes than Donald Trump in the race for president in the November 3 normal election in the state.

“Though the outcome of the race in Georgia will not change, conducting this audit follows in the footsteps of the audit-brought on hand recount we done in November to provide further self esteem in the precision, safety, and trustworthiness of the vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger mentioned in a statement. “I seem forward to working with the Ga Bureau of Investigation, Cobb County, and any other long term companions to secure the vote in the Peach Point out.”

Raffensperger’s office reported:

Secretary Raffensperger to start with announced that following precise allegations that election personnel in Cobb County experienced not sufficiently conducted signature matching on absentee ballot purposes in advance of the June principal elections, the Business of the Secretary of Point out would companion with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an audit of the signature match in Cobb County. The audit will consist of reviewing a statistically major subset of the signed absentee ballot envelopes and evaluating individuals signatures to the ones on file in Georgia’s voter registration program.

“Conducting this audit does not in any way propose that Cobb County was not correctly subsequent election strategies or adequately conducting signature matching,” claimed Chris Harvey, Director of Elections for the Secretary of State’s office environment, who was previously the Main Investigator for the place of work. “We selected Cobb County for this audit for the reason that they are well regarded to have one the best election workplaces in the state, and commencing in Cobb will help as we embark on a statewide signature audit. Just like Cobb County volunteered to be a pilot county for our new voting technique, we thank every person at the Cobb County elections business office for their cooperation with this approach especially whilst voting is underway for the runoff.”

The audit of Cobb County’s signature match procedure is expected to choose two months. Even so, it will not adjust the consequence of the November election.

Raffensperger “also introduced a planned statewide signature match audit,” but did not specify a timeline. In the statement, he said “The Office of the Secretary of State will companion with an accredited university to carry out a 3rd-party signature match statewide audit examine.”

The Republican Social gathering of Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp, and Trump have been calling on Raffensperger to conduct a total statewide audit of absentee ballot signature verification procedures in the November 3 standard election for many months.