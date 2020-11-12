G-Eazy’s Rep Responds to emphasise Ex Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him

G-Eazy is responding to claims that among ex-girlfriend Halsey‘so brand new poems is all about him.

Within her newest anthology”I’d Leave Me When I May,” that the 26-year-old”Without Me” singer composed a poem titled”Lighthouse,” and lots of fans think that it’s around the 31-year-old rapper. If you did not understand, Halsey and G-Eazy obsolete from 2017 into 2018.

The movie is all about among Halsey‘s exes, that she describes as”7 ft tall” with black hair who does traces”for days on end” till he’d”accelerate the room .”

She writes he would shout”slamming his fist against his brow” till his knuckles bled until composing which at one stage, he placed his hands round her throat and said,”I am going to f–king kill you” — and she”feel [d] him”

Fans immediately realized the man Halsey is explaining appears like G-Eazy, that is 6 feet 4 having black hair, also has a past with medications, such as being convicted of assault and drug possession charges from Sweden back 2018.

But G-Eazy‘s publicist is denying the poem is all about him, stating (via Page Six),”We know everybody’s desire to constantly connect them to get sensationalist purposes, however she didn’t name any names, so for anybody to bet is simply irresponsible.”

