Fx & Boyle Set Intercourse Pistols Mini-Sequence

Fx has requested “Pistol,” a six-episode minimal collection about iconic British punk rock band The Intercourse Pistols. “Trainspotting” and “Slumdog Millionaire” helmer Danny Boyle is slated to direct.

“Moulin Rouge” scribe Craig Pearce made the collection and wrote the episodes with Frank Cottrell Boyce primarily based on guitarist and band co-founder Steve Jones’ memoir “Lonely Boy”.

The sequence will heart on co-founder Jones, dubbed a “charming illiterate kleptomaniac” in the push launch, in the mid-1970s. Jones went from residing on West London’s council estates to the famed boutique Sex – one of the early facilities of punk society in London.

The sequence, which will clearly show us the band’s meteoric increase and tumble, hails from Forex Productions and Wiip. Toby Wallace (“Babyteeth,” “The Society”) performs Jones along with Anson Boon (“Crawl,” “1917”) as frontman Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge (“Enola Holmes”) as bass player Sid Vicious and Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Prepare dinner.

Also starring are Maisie Williams punk icon Jordan, Sydney Chandler as long run Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde, Fabien Frankel as primary band member Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

Filming is slated to commence in March. Boyle earlier worked with Fx on the minimal series “Trust” about the Getty kidnapping.

Supply: The Stay Feed