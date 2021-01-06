Future 2 Coup De Grace mission bugged – Bungie advises slower Substantial Celebrant struggle | Gaming | Amusement

Getting investigated issues with the Future 2 Coup De Grace, Bungie is now dishing out some advice.

As described since points went like soon after the weekly reset, Guardians have been reporting not bagging any of the major rewards.

As section of the Period 12 story, Future 2 players remove the Large Celebrant, with the mission accessible to operate across following-gen consoles, PS4, Xbox One particular and Pc.

But adhering to its launch before nowadays, gamers have been sharing news regarding exotic loot drops.

“Did anybody else full it and NOT get the unique ship mentioned in the reward area when launching the mission? And now are unable to even run it all over again?” a single user writes.

A further adds: “I think there are two a lot more techniques since even however all my triumphs for the “Warden” seal are gold now just after finishing the new mission, it still says 17/19 on the development.”