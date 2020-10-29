Funk Flex Drags T.I. For Crime Stoppers Video: You Are A Clown!!

Funkmaster Flex utilized a significant quantity of his afternoon dragging rapper T.I. within his older Crimestoppers video.

“I’ve got the utmost regard for @troubleman31!!!! His album manufacturing talent is stellar! He is a favorable brother that does all for his community! In addition, he assists others any opportunity he gets! “Flex tweeted.

He continued, “BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion”

He did not end there. He shared posts taking aim in T.I.

Flex also took aim in T.I. on his own radio series:

“New York Citythis is definitely the most significant Verzuz battle in history,” Flex said. “Because I am gonna observe a industrial corndog get passed to himself from the roads and I can not wait since it can not come any faster.

“T.I., allow me to tell you something on your own. You played that 50 Cent struggle as 50 wasn’t likely to measure into the ring with you. He is getting too much bread and you also understood that. Busta Rhymes frightened you. You didn’t need the smoke,” he adds.

He called Hint a”snitch,” a”rat” and a”clown”