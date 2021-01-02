‘Funerals have had a profound influence on me, a reminder of my mortality’: What I Believe with James Brown

James Brown MBE is the retired handling director of James Brown and Sons, Funeral Directors. He is married to Sandra and they have two developed-up small children, Beverley and James.

Q. Can you inform us something about your history?

A. I lived in east Belfast given that my delivery in 1944 until I married in 1970. My mothers and fathers, Jim and Grace Brown, were equally born in east Belfast and lived in the Ballyhackamore space all their married existence. They had 4 young children: Stanley, Irene, Albert and me. Unfortunately, Stanley and Irene died fairly younger, but luckily Albert is however alive and resides in Knock. Following I married Sandra, our 1st residence was in the Castlereagh Hills, then we developed a residence outdoors Newtownards right before transferring back to Belfast in 1980.

I attended Strandtown Most important and Ashfield Boys’ Intermediate. While it is a prolonged time back, I can continue to recall that college times were being considerably from enjoyable. They were being usually a wrestle and I was happy to leave university at the age of 15. As the many years progressed, I realised I experienced produced a oversight and should have been extra interested in my instruction. My major interest as a teenager was to perform in the household company on the Newtownards Highway – James Brown & Sons. Business enterprise fascinated me as younger man or woman and nevertheless does. In 2010, I was appointed MBE for solutions to the area local community.

Sandra and I have two small children, Beverley and James. Beverley is self-employed she lives and performs in Belfast. I’m specifically pleased that she however has a function in the business. James is a barrister and methods at the London Bar. He lives in Kent.

James Brown & Sons is no more time owned by the Brown loved ones, but I am however actively concerned in the business enterprise soon after in excess of 60 decades and now in a consultant ability. Funerals have had a profound influence on me, frequently reminding me of my mortality. It has been a authentic privilege to assist and assistance a lot of bereaved people. I never got utilised to becoming included in funerals, as each and every one is really particular. Remaining a funeral director is a vocation, which at situations is difficult, but immensely satisfying. If I had to stay my existence all over again, I would select the similar route, or a comparable 1.

Q. How and when did you appear to religion?

A. My father and mother were both of those Christians. Church attendance was the norm for us and the teachings of the Bible about the sinfulness of mankind and Jesus Christ as the only Saviour were being incredibly a great deal aspect of my upbringing. I decided in my early teens to rely on and observe Christ. I have in no way regretted executing so.

Q. Is this religion only for Sundays?

A. My worldview is deeply motivated by my being familiar with of biblical doctrine, which impacts each and every component of my everyday living, irrespective of the working day of the week.

Q. Have you at any time had a disaster of faith? Or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. When I was young, I did have some uncertainties, but I constantly located reassurance and solace by looking at the Scriptures and reflecting on them.

Q. Have you at any time been angry with God? And, if so, why?

A. My father died quickly, just after a stroke, when I was 21. I was not offended with God, but I did marvel what was going on at the time. I distinctly recall praying that I would be presented the strength to rely on the Lord to aid me confront his loss and I firmly think my prayer was answered.

Q. Do you at any time get criticised for your religion? And are you able to are living with that criticism?

A. I do not remember currently being overtly criticised, but I am confident some individuals have carried out so on events. Could I cope with criticism? Totally.

Q. Are you frightened to die? Or can you glimpse over and above dying?

A. I am not concerned to die, but I’m not looking ahead to the knowledge. Having said that, when the time comes, I have confidence in I will know the reality of Psalm 23: “When I walk by way of the valley of the shadow of dying, I will not be frightened, for the Lord will be with me.” My aspiration would be to know the truth of St Paul’s statement, “to die is get”.

Q. Are you concerned of hell?

A. No, for the reason that the Bible is crystal obvious that no follower of Jesus Christ will at any time practical experience it.

Q. Do you consider in a resurrection? And, if so, what will it be like?

A. Sure, mainly because it can be plainly taught by Jesus Christ and the Apostles. Quotations from the Bible give me real assurance.

St Paul wrote about lifestyle immediately after loss of life: “When we shall see Him (Jesus) we shall be like Him.” I can assume of absolutely nothing loftier for any human getting.

Q. What do you assume about people of other denominations and other faiths?

A. When I do not concur with the teachings of some denominations, or other faiths, I rely on I have regard and regard for my fellow man. Everyone is cost-free to make their own selection mine is to commend my comprehending of the teachings of the Bible. For a large element of my life, I was a member of two non-denominational church buildings in east Belfast then, for 10 decades, I went to a parish church close to my residence. More lately, I have been a member of an unbiased evangelical church in south Belfast.

Q. Do you assume that the Churches listed here are satisfying their mission?

A. By and significant, indeed. But they could do more.

Q. Why are so a lot of people turning their backs on organised faith?

A. It appears they prefer the secular everyday living.

Q. Has faith aided, or hindered, the people today of Northern Eire?

A. Christians (and those people of other faiths) have helped in means almost as well various to point out. The Salvation Military is an excellent instance.

Q. What is your favourite movie, ebook and music, and why?

A. The movie is Casablanca – fantastic story and memorable songs. My e book would be The Working day of the Jackal – intrigue on each individual website page. For tunes, Danny Boy – total of emotion.

Q. Where do you really feel closest to God?

A. In some church properties, or the mountains in Switzerland.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone, if any?

A. “With Christ which is much far better.” (Phil 1:23)

Q. Ultimately, have you any important regrets?

A. The points that I have left undone!