‘Funerals have had a profound influence on me, a reminder of my mortality’: What I Believe with James Brown

James Brown MBE is the retired handling director of James Brown and Sons, Funeral Directors. He is married to Sandra and they have two developed-up small children, Beverley and James.

Q. Can you inform us something about your history?

A. I lived in east Belfast given that my delivery in 1944 until I married in 1970. My mothers and fathers, Jim and Grace Brown, were equally born in east Belfast and lived in the Ballyhackamore space all their married existence. They had 4 young children: Stanley, Irene, Albert and me. Unfortunately, Stanley and Irene died fairly younger, but luckily Albert is however alive and resides in Knock. Following I married Sandra, our 1st residence was in the Castlereagh Hills, then we developed a residence outdoors Newtownards right before transferring back to Belfast in 1980.

