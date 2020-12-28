Funeral of Kirsty Moffett, Northern Eire physio killed in New Zealand crash, will take area in Waringstown

The funeral has taken spot this afternoon of a young girl from Northern Ireland who died from a car or truck crash in New Zealand.

irsty Moffett (28) from Waringstown in Co Down had moved to New Zealand two several years back, and had been doing work as a physiotherapist at Dunedin Clinic in the South Island.

She died on December 13 following getting injured in a two-automobile crash in the little city of Roxburg.

A personal funeral took location on Monday afternoon in Waringstown Presbyterian Church, followed by committal in the adjoining burial floor.

A service of worship supplying thanks for her everyday living will also be streamed on the web on Monday at 6.30pm which can be uncovered at www.ronnierussellfunerals.com.

The family members see explained her as the cherished daughter of Sam and Hazel, beloved sister of Lauren, Natasha and Nathan.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph previously this thirty day period, Ms Moffett’s uncle, Rev Adrian Moffett, mentioned the unforeseen decline experienced remaining the relatives numb with suffering.

“Our loved ones will bear in mind Kirsty as a lady who was selfless, often thinking of other folks and who had a coronary heart for absolutely everyone. She was good, amusing and often adventurous,” he reported at the time.

A previous pupil of Banbridge Significant University, she had just celebrated her 28th birthday ahead of the crash.

Soon after her loss of life, her shocked colleagues at Dunedin Clinic hosted a memorial services.

Recognized as a gifted runner, Ms Moffett was beforehand a Northern Eire below-21 champion in the 200 metres and in October this 12 months grew to become the 1st female to acquire a gruelling cross-region race in Dunedin.

Her uncle extra: “She was the initial girl to earn the Three Peaks, a 26-kilometre operate in New Zealand. Just one of her parents’ favorite photos is of her right after she done this race, looking as if she was just about to begin it.”

A physiotherapy graduate from Ulster University, she had formerly worked for Dromore Rugby Club before transferring to Lincoln in England.

Rev Moffett claimed his niece described herself as a person who beloved God, sport, new music and lifetime and was dedicated to aiding other folks.

Associated in her residence church of Waringstown Presbyterian, she also grew to become active with Dunedin Group Church the place she acted as a youth chief and was part of the tunes workforce.

