Fulham v Burnley fixture in doubt thanks to coronavirus outbreak

ulham’s match in opposition to Burnley on Sunday is in question mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Scott Parker claimed on Friday that he does not know whether or not the video game at Turf Moor will go forward.

The total squad has since been retested but Fulham will not know the final results until Saturday early morning.

Parker mentioned: “I do not know regardless of whether the Burnley sport will go in advance.

“Those who analyzed optimistic are in isolation. We had a quantity of good checks.

“I do not know regardless of whether the Burnley recreation will be played or not. We have retesting over the last few days. We are getting ready as finest we can to go to Burnley and get some details.

“We vacation up tomorrow and experienced testing now, benefits will appear back on that early morning so at the instant it is full steam ahead. The wellbeing of players is paramount.” Breaking NEWS Leading League rejects talk of two-week circuit-breaker with ‘no plans’ to pause time

